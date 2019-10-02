S.Korea’s Sept crude oil imports down 5.7% y/y – preliminary data

Recent News

  
in Freight News 02/10/2019

South Korea’s September crude oil imports fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 76.5 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  Sept 2019         Aug 2019*        Sept 2018*
 Crude Oil             76.5              97.1              81.1
    * Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total August crude imports increased 2.2% year on year to 97.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)

