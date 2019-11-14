S.Korea’s SK Energy has started IMO-compliant marine gasoil supplies

SK Energy, South Korea’s top refiner, had started supplying marine gasoil with a sulphur content below 0.5% in October, ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global sulphur cap on marine fuels, a company spokesman said.

In October, the refiner stopped producing marine gasoil containing 1% sulphur, the spokesman said.

The refiner has the capacity to produce up to 27,000 barrels per day (bpd) of marine gasoil, or 8% of the refiner’s total daily gasoil output. It currently supplies marine gasoil to ships at South Korean ports including Busan and Ulsan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)