S.Korea’s SK Innovation sees better oil refining margins in H2 on recovery-led demand

SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to improve in the second half of this year due to demand driven by a gradual global economic recovery.

The brighter outlook came as SK Innovation reported an operating loss of 440 billion won ($367 million) in the second quarter, hit by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy and fuel demand. A year earlier it posted operating profit of 494 billion won for the same period.

It echoed comments last week by peer S-Oil Corp, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, estimating that refining margins will gradually recover in the third quarter, supported by the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated facilities at 77% of capacity on average in the April-June period, down from 88% during the same period a year earlier.

The lower run rates came as SK Energy shut down its 260,000 bpd No.5 crude distillation unit for scheduled maintenance until June 22, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of SK Innovation were up 0.4% by 0105 GMT, while the broader market KOSPI was 0.6% higher.

