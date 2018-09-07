S.Korea’s WP seeks to buy 156,000 T of coal for Nov-Dec

Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking to buy a combined 156,000 tonnes of coal via tenders for shipping between November and December, the state-run utility said on its website www.iwest.co.kr/eng/. The tenders will close at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on September 13, and other details are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 76,000 min. 4,600 kcal/kg Nov 25-Dec 25 80,000 min. 4,200 kcal/kg Nov 10-Nov 25 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)