S.Korea’s WP seeks to buy 156,000 T of coal for Nov-Dec

in Freight News 07/09/2018

Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking to buy a combined 156,000 tonnes of coal via tenders for shipping between November and December, the state-run utility said on its website www.iwest.co.kr/eng/. The tenders will close at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on September 13, and other details are as follows:

TONNES(M/T)    SPECIFICATION (NCV)    SHIPPING SCHEDULE     
        76,000     min. 4,600 kcal/kg     Nov 25-Dec 25
        80,000     min. 4,200 kcal/kg     Nov 10-Nov 25
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

