Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / S&P Affirms The Swedish Club Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

S&P Affirms The Swedish Club Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 26/09/2019

The Swedish Club is delighted to report that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its ‘A-‘ long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on The Swedish Club.

The ratings agency commented on The Swedish Club’s sturdy operating performance, driven by disciplined underwriting and strong risk controls and a solid capital buffer at the ‘AAA’ level as per its risk-based capital model.

S&P has also confirmed a stable outlook for the Club, reflecting its view that the Club will continue to deliver robust underwriting performance and preserve its excellent capital adequacy over the next two years.

Lars Rhodin, Managing Director of The Swedish Club says: “The upgrade to an ‘A-‘ rating at the beginning of the year was testament to our quality members, combined with a consistent performance by the Club for the last ten years.

“S&P again acknowledged the Club’s risk management strategy and remarked upon our reputation for providing efficient member service, as demonstrated by high satisfaction rates.”

Lars Rhodin, Managing Director of The Swedish Club

Source: The Swedish Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software