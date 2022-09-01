S$2.7 million in Scholarships Awarded to Nurture Talent to Drive Maritime Singapore’s Transformation

Scholarship awards with a total value of S$2.7 million was presented to 66 tertiary students at the MaritimeONE and Tripartite Maritime Scholarships (TMSS) Award Ceremony today. The 54 MaritimeONE scholarships and 12 TMSS scholarships were sponsored by industry partners in the maritime sector. Senior Minister of State for Finance & Transport, Mr. Chee Hong Tat, graced the event as Guest-of-Honour.

MaritimeONE Scholarship

2. The 32 sponsoring enterprises this year include companies from a broad spectrum of the maritime industry, such as port operators, shipping companies, maritime service providers, as well as Institutes of Higher Learning. The total value of the MaritimeONE Scholarship disbursed this year stands at S$1.7 million and the number of scholarships awarded is 54, surpassing last year’s record of S$1.1 million, awarded to 46 students.

3. This also marks the first time the MaritimeONE Scholarship has been awarded to undergraduates in electrical and electronic engineering, as well as industrial and systems engineering. The breadth of disciplines of the scholarship awardees reflects the evolving needs of the maritime industry and the diversity of career opportunities in Maritime Singapore. Recipients of the MaritimeONE Scholarship can pursue tertiary education from a list of 36 maritime and non-maritime degree courses offered by local and overseas universities as well as three courses by Singapore Polytechnic

4. Since the launch of the programme in 2007, approximately S$14 million in MaritimeONE scholarships have been awarded to 524 recipients. For more details on the MaritimeONE scholarships, please refer to Annex A.

Tripartite Maritime Scholarship (TMSS)

5. This year, 12 TMSS scholarships valued at about S$1 million have been awarded. Introduced in 2002, TMSS is a seafaring scholarship awarded to students pursuing a Diploma in Nautical Studies or Diploma in Marine Engineering at the Singapore Maritime Academy at Singapore Polytechnic. The scholarship offers students an opportunity to pursue their aspirations to become ship captains or chief engineers of ocean-going ships and eventually take on leadership roles in Maritime Singapore. TMSS scholarship recipients will serve a three-year bond in a sea-going appointment upon graduation.

6. The TMSS is sponsored by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union, the Singapore Organisation of Seamen and shipping companies. The sponsors this year also included Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Fleet Ship Management Pte Ltd, NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd, PACC Ship Managers Pte Ltd, Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd, and Thome Ship Management Pte Ltd, with OSM Ship Management Pte Ltd coming onboard as a sponsor for the first time. For more details on TMSS, please refer to Annex B.

7. “Talent is the heart of transformation. I thank the industry and the union for the strong support in developing a talent pool to spur the growth of the maritime sector, which is entering an exciting period of change as it embraces technology and sustainability,” said Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) Launches New Minor Programme in Maritime Management

8. To ensure that Maritime Singapore has a sustainable pool of maritime talent and to support companies’ efforts to attract young graduates into the sector, SUSS has launched a new minor programme in maritime management. The development of the curriculum for this minor is supported by MPA and SMF, and funded by Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI).

9. Maritime management as a minor will be offered to SUSS students from July 2023. Students can take courses taught by both academic instructors and industry practitioners. Three new modules will be developed specifically for the programme, namely, i) Maritime Business and Management, ii) Shipping Contracts and Management and iii) Shipping Finance Management and Analytics. For quotes by SMI and SUSS on the new minor in maritime management, please refer to Annex C.

Profiles of Selected Scholarship Recipients

2022 PSA – MaritimeONE Scholar, Mr. Quek Yong Jun: Engineering the future of maritime

10. Mr. Quek Yong Jun has always been deeply interested in supply chain and logistics management. It was through an internship with a logistics company that he gained an appreciation for maritime and decided to forge a career in this industry. He is currently an industrial and systems engineering undergraduate with the National University of Singapore.

11. “My experience as an intern in a third-party logistics company broadened my view and I could see just how interconnected our world is. I want to obtain a better understanding of international trade and a career in maritime will allow me to achieve that. Utilising my skills in industrial and systems engineering, I wish to step out of my comfort zone and contribute to a team that can drive the industry forward.”

2022 Bernhard Schulte – MaritimeONE Scholar, Ms. Ng Yu Xin Sardonna: Embarking on a sustainability mission

12. National hockey player Ms. Sardonna Ng’s passion does not just lie in sports. An internship at Chevron while she was pursuing a Diploma in Maritime Business at Singapore Polytechnic opened her eyes to the importance of decarbonisation. The Nanyang Technological University maritime studies undergraduate wishes to uncover alternative marine fuel options and contribute to maritime’s green transition.

13. “As the maritime industry is tackling growing concerns around global warming, I wish to contribute by researching alternative marine fuel options that will reduce the industry’s carbon emissions. Being an integral part of international trade, working in maritime offers the opportunity to work with people of different nationalities. It will be an eye-opening experience and I look forward to working in the maritime sector upon graduation.”

2022 BW Group – MaritimeONE Scholar, Mr. Poh Jia Jun Samuel: Embracing the dynamic world of maritime

14. Entering the maritime industry was initially not in Mr. Samuel Poh’s plans. However, a trading operations internship with Bright Point Trading introduced Samuel to the industry, and he enjoyed the hands-on learning. The internship further inspired him to seriously consider a role in maritime, and the business management undergraduate eventually decided to major in Maritime Business Operations and Finance at the Singapore Management University.

15. “I have always enjoyed challenges and I like how maritime is dynamic and complex. Over the past few years, we have witnessed how crucial global trade is especially when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. I aspire to be a knowledgeable maritime professional and be part of the commercial segment of maritime. I will continue to work hard and learn as much as I can.”

2022 TMSS Scholar, Ms. Jade Neo Jun Yi: Actively advocating for maritime

16. Ms. Jade Neo Jun Yi has been awarded a scholarship with OSM Shipmanagement Pte Ltd. She graduated with a Higher NITEC in Maritime Business and is pursuing a Diploma in Nautical Studies with the Singapore Maritime Academy at Singapore Polytechnic. Jade was inspired by a close family friend who is a Ship Captain that shared extensively about his experience in maritime. Jade is working towards her goal of becoming a ship captain.

17. “I have always wanted to be a master mariner and have worked hard to achieve that goal since I was young. I am looking forward to my first contract as a deck cadet and am confident that through perseverance and resilience, I will be able to achieve my goal of becoming a ship captain. With my passion for seafaring, I would like to be a strong, dependable seafarer and a good example for other aspiring female seafarers.”

2022 TMSS Scholar, Mr. Mohamad Rhizqin Bin Mohamad Rahim: Pivoting from engineering to seafaring

18. Mr. Mohamad Rhizqin Bin Mohamad Rahim has been awarded a scholarship with Pacific International Lines. Currently a Year 2 student pursuing a Diploma in Marine Engineering with the Singapore Maritime Academy at Singapore Polytechnic, Rhizqin was from the Institute of Technical Education and graduated with a Higher NITEC in Electronics Engineering. Rhizqin was inspired by his elder brother, who often regaled him with stories of his time spent sailing around the world as a seafarer. This intrigued Rhizqin enough to also start on the same journey.

19. “I have a keen interest in becoming a chief engineer working onboard a ship and travelling to places I have not even heard of before. With my determination and perseverance to see through my diploma studies, I am eager to commence my seafaring journey in the coming years and achieve my personal goal of being a chief engineer.”

Source(s): Singapore Maritime Foundation, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Singapore Maritime Institute