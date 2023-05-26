S5 Agency World provides agency support for launch of new methanol-powered vessels

S5 Agency World (S5) announces it has provided port agency and services to Gasum – an energy company working in the Nordic gas sector – for the first LNG bunkering of cruise vessel Chantiers de l’Atlantique at the Port of La Rochelle, France. S5 supported Gasum by ensuring all necessary paperwork for bunkering calls were completed on time to enable a smooth operation for Gasum and its clients.

S5 has been applying its gas sector expertise to provide global hub and port agency support to Gasum at LNG terminals across its company portfolio for the past two years. As the orderbook for LNG-fuelled vessels to be commissioned in the next few years reaches close to 1000, demand for LNG as a marine fuel can be expected to increase, and with it the need for well managed bunkering solutions.

S5’s expertise in the gas sector is particularly valuable to Gasum as it goes hand-in-hand with S5’s presence in more than 360 offices globally. This allows S5 to work closely with local port authorities to ensure timely approvals for Gasum’s vessel movements and port calls. Seeing a shifting demand for the fuel as the number of LNG-fuelled vessels grows, S5 has been on-hand to ensure that Gasum’s bunker calls worldwide are handled efficiently and safely.

LNG as a marine fuel reduces sulphur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions compared with traditional bunker oil, and also lowers CO2 emissions. These characteristics make LNG a viable alternative fuel for reducing emissions in the shipping industry today. The global availability of liquified bio-methane is crucial to the development of a sustainable shipping industry. This is because this fuel can further reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 90% on a lifecycle basis, and can be used by LNG-fuelled vessels without any engine modifications.

Jason Berman, Chief Commercial Officer at S5, commented: “We are delighted to be able to support Gasum across its portfolio of LNG terminals and bunkering vessels to ensure the smooth running of every port call and bunker transfer they undertake. Our understanding of gas-fuelled and gas carrying-vessels, as well as operations at gas terminals, we will efficiently meet Gasum’s needs anywhere in the world. The application of our digital solutions and extensive knowledge ensures the LNG cargoes and bunkers are transferred safely and efficiently every time.”

S5 has been working with clients in the gas industry for nearly 20 years and has developed digital technologies to simplify the process of port calls, eliminating unnecessary complexities in the process and making it easier for operators – such as Gasum – to efficiently handle multiple calls per day.

Jakob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime at Gasum, commented: “It is important for us to work with a knowledgeable and agile partner who fully understands the sector we work in. By building trust through this partnership, we can successfully navigate through the complex needs of our vessels and terminals. At Gasum, we are committed to taking important steps to deliver a carbon-neutral future at sea. Having a like-minded partner in S5 helps us to achieve these goals and support the wider industry to become more sustainable.”

