Saab R6 NAV NEO: The First SOLASApproved System for Panama Canal Transits

Saab TransponderTech announces that its latest navigation system, the R6 NAV NEO, has received approval from the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). This makes it the first SOLAS-approved navigation system for general use in any waters, that also meets the stringent requirements of the Panama Canal.

The R6 NAV NEO is engineered to meet the increasing global demand for highprecision navigation sensors, making it a versatile solution for open seas, ports and other busy waters. It ensures compliance with both international standards and the new Panama Canal requirements for an ACP-approved high-precision non-portable piloting unit on the largest vessels (Neopanamax) during the transit. Besides extreme precision, the R6 NAV NEO provides outstanding position integrity to battle increasing threats from jamming and spoofing attacks in the GNSS-band. Featuring a 1100+ channel dual GNSS-sensor, it utilizes multiconstellation and multi-frequency GNSS reception, alongside inertial backup of GNSS position and advanced active filters to mitigate jamming effects.

“By integrating multi-GNSS with inertial position backup (IMU) and external corrections, the R6 NAV NEO redefines navigation precision and integrity protection. It is a stellar addition to Saab TransponderTech’s portfolio,” says Magnus Nyberg, Head of Market and Programs at Saab TransponderTech. At its core, R6 NAV NEO provides top-tier accuracy for position, speed, course, heading, and rate of turn for precise docking and manoeuvring. It combines Differential Global Navigation Satellite System (DGNSS) with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), and external corrections such as SBAS, IALA beacon, ATLAS and RTK. Ship position and movements are displayed on the R6 control and display unit, via Wi-Fi to the Panama Canal pilot tablet, and distributed to other onboard systems including ECDIS and ARPA.

The R6 NEO and R6 NAV NEO can now be ordered through Saab TransponderTech’s global distributor network

Source: Saab