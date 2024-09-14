SAAM Terminals Makes Progress on Reducing its Carbon Footprint at its Terminals in Chile

SAAM Terminals highlighted an important milestone achieved by its ports in Chile: for the first time ever, they all certified their carbon emissions quantification and reduction in 2023.

“The Antofagasta, Iquique, San Antonio, San Vicente and Corral terminals received the Huella Chile emissions reduction seal, demonstrating their teams’ work to build more sustainable operations. At SAAM Terminals we are convinced that we can continue to move forward, which is something we are promoting in our operations,” said VP Sustainability and Communications, Cristina Schmidt.

The executive especially highlighted the efforts of San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI), which also earned the Seal of Excellence, the Huella Chile program’s highest level of recognition for organizational carbon management.

“STI is the country’s most important terminal and also the first to receive this seal. It is an incentive to continue working in the same direction and an experience we want to leverage for all our terminals,” she added.

In all, ATI, ITI, SVTI and Portuaria Corral reduced their emissions by 9,408 metric tons. Absorbing all that CO2 would require more than 445,000 mature trees.

Source: SAAM Terminals