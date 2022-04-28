SAAM Towage Agrees to Purchase Ian Taylor Towage Business in Peru

SAAM Towage reported that it has signed an agreement with Ian Taylor to acquire the company’s towage operations in Peru, which currently provides services with four tugs at the ports of Callao and Paita.

“This agreement, just like the acquisition in Canada of Standard Towing and Davies Tugboats formalized a few weeks ago, is part of our strategy to lead the consolidation process taking place in the towage industry. It will enable us to continue to strengthen our presence along the Pacific Coast, with the best service offering and geographic coverage,” commented SAAM Towage CEO Hernán Gómez.

The executive added that, with this deal, “we aim to incorporate high-level assets into our fleet to join the five tugs we already have operating at Peruvian ports. Our intention is to continue operating with the excellence, safety and service quality that has set Ian Taylor apart in Peru, values that have been shared by its current shareholders, management and employees and recognized for many years by its customers.”

SAAM Towage has been operating in Peru since 2021. Once this deal is completed, the company will have a fleet of nine tugs and consolidated national coverage.

It is the leading provider of towage services in the Americas. With a fleet of more than 180 tugs at 80 ports in the Americas, the company completes over 110,000 maneuvers for around 37,000 vessels per year.

Source: SAAM towage