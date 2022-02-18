SAAM Towage Brazil Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SAAM Towage Brazil achieved a 13% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in 2021, compared to the base year in 2017, making strides towards increasingly sustainable operations.

According to the Country Manager of SAAM Towage Brazil, Renata Ervilha, “In 2021 we reinforced our environmental management with more integrated work: reviewing processes, setting sustainability objectives and developing specific procedures that enabled us to cut our emissions.”

These efforts helped prevent the emission of 5,293 tons of CO2e in comparison to 2017 and boost selective collection or recycling, depending on the type of waste, by 15%. In addition, various internal initiatives were implemented to reinforce our employees’ commitment to the Integrated HSEQ Policy.

As for challenges for 2022, the executive explained that the company will continue its commitment to the environment and sustainability and how its significant progress last year serves as an important incentive for that.

The environmental commitments in the HSEQ policy include: seeking continuous improvement of processes involving the environment, providing the resources necessary to achieve better results and building an environmentally conscious culture with a focus on efficient resource management.

Source: SAAM Towage