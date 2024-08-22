SAAM Towage Brazil Receives Gold Seal for Third Straight Year for

For the third year in a row, SAAM Towage Brazil earned the Gold Seal rating, the highest in the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program managed by the Sustainability Center at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). This international GHG Protocol methodology is used by companies to quantify scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

SAAM Towage Brazil’s Environmental Coordinator, Juliana Soares, commented that “this recognition reflects our firm commitment to sustainability and marks a significant milestone in our strategy of adopting ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) best practices. We continually strive to protect the environment and actively manage efforts to reduce and measure our GHG emissions.”

The Gold Seal rating is awarded to complete GHG inventories that register all scope 1 and 2 emissions. The methodology and data must also be externally assured by a verifier certified by the Brazilian National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Instituto Nacional de Metrología, Calidad y Tecnología or Inmetro).

Source: SAAM Towage