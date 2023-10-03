SAAM Towage Brazil’s Operations Are 100% Carbon Neutral

SAAM Towage Brazil is the first towage company in that country to neutralize 100% of its scope 1 and 2 (direct and indirect) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022. Last year, the company generated 33,806 tons of CO2e.

“This milestone and effort is part of our sustainability strategy, looking to continue to press forward towards increasingly eco-friendly management. In addition to internal measures to control and reduce diesel consumption, which seek to improve operational efficiency—a key corporate focus—we decided to take another step and offset the footprint of our operations with carbon credits from the Estre Pedreira biogas project,” explained SAAM Towage Brazil Country Manager Renata Ervilha.

“Being carbon neutral means achieving net zero emissions, but it is also a concrete demonstration of our team’s commitment to offering better service for foreign trade, seeking alternatives to be an ally for our customers with more sustainable development,” the executive added.

How Does Offsetting Work?

The biogas project captures and destroys methane gas (CH4) generated by household garbage at a landfill in São Paulo. The site receives 1,200,000 tons of solid waste annually from some twenty municipalities in the region.

Thus, instead of being released into the atmosphere, this gas is captured through drains and then filtered and cooled to be used as fuel to generate energy.

These carbon credits are certified by the United Nations Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

SAAM Towage Brazil is one of the leading towage service providers in that country, where it operates 68 tugs at 19 ports.

Source: SAAM