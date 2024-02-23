SAAM Towage’s first electric tugs arrive in Canada

The first electric tugs of the SAAM Towage’s fleet, built by SANMAR Shipyards, have reached the Port of Vancouver in Canada.

“We continue to make progress on this milestone for SAAM Towage, which is part of our strategy to drive innovation and development for increasingly sustainable operations. These tugs, which are the result our alliance with Teck and Neptune Terminals, show our commitment to seek alternatives in our industry to reduce the carbon footprint and support the fight against global climate change,” said SAAM’s Towage Managing Director, Hernán Gómez.

At full capacity, the new ElectRA 2300SX units, designed by Canada’s Robert Allen Ltd., will collectively cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,400 tons each year. The tugs will now undergo preparations with crews and equipment manufacturers.

SAAM Towage operates more than 20 tugs along Canada’s west coast at nine ports in British Columbia.

SAAM Towage is the leading provider of towage services in the Americas and the third largest worldwide. With a fleet of 210 tugs at more than 90 ports in the Americas, the company completes over 140,000 maneuvers for around 40,000 vessels every year.

Source: SAAM