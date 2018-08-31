Safe berths for barges

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is developing five permanent berths for barges on the Maas side of the Eiland van Brienenoord.

The location has been an anchorage for barges for many years, but the new berths will improve safety on the river, according Ronald Paul, COO from the Port of Rotterdam Authority: ‘Barges are so large and heavy that they can break free when they are anchored. That happened sometimes with the tide changes. We don’t want that. The berthing facilities were realised in close consultation with various barge operators.’

25 barges

There is space for five barges per berthing location. The central berths are for barges from 76.5 to 90 metres, the outer two for barges from 90 to 110 metres. There is at least 110 metres space between the berthing locations.

The operations will be carried out by De Klerk from Werkendam. The five berths for barges will be completed by the end of September.

Source: Port of Rotterdam