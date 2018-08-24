Safe Boreas contract extended by 1 month at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited has exercised the second of six one-month options to extend the charter of the Safe Boreas. The total value of the option is USD 6 million.

In early August 2017, the Safe Boreas commenced a 13-month firm operational period at Mariner in the UK sector of the North Sea, which will now continue through to early November 2018.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

Source: Prosafe