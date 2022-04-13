Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Agreement for the Acquisition of One Capesize Class Dry-bulk Vessel

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 2012-built, Chinese, dry-bulk, 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel, to be named MV Michalis H, with a scheduled delivery date within May 2022. The vessel will be acquired at a gross purchase price of $30.0 million and will be financed from the cash reserves of the Company.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, commented: “We have further expanded in the Cape market segment acquiring our seventh vessel, at what we believe a competitive purchase price, utilizing our liquidity.”



Source: Safe Bulkers, Inc.