Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Sale of a 2004-built Panamax Class Dry-bulk Vessel

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of MV Katerina, a 2004 Japanese built, Panamax class, dry-bulk vessel at a gross sale price of $10.2 million. The vessel will be delivered to her new owners within December 2023.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, commented: “MV Katerina, the oldest vessel in our fleet was sold as part of our renewal strategy. The Company’s remaining orderbook includes eight more Phase 3 newbuilds, two of which are methanol dual fuel, to be delivered by Q1-2027, targeting one of the most environmentally efficient dry bulk fleets in the market.’’

Source: Safe Bulkers, Inc.