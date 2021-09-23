Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Sale of one Kamsarmax Vessel

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter, a 2012 Chinese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel at gross sale price of $23.7 million and forward delivery date within the fourth quarter of 2021.

Including this agreement and the previously announced agreements, the Company has sold seven vessels, has acquired four second-hand vessels and has ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries starting from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company commented: “With the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter we conclude the sale of three sisterships, Kamsarmax class, Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels.”

Source: Safe Bulkers