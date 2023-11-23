Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces the Formation of a Board of Directors Committee on Environmental, Social and Governance

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that it has formed a new Board of Directors committee on Environmental, Social and Governance (the “ESG Committee”).

The ESG Committee shall support the Company’s overall ESG strategic direction, providing the executive management and the Board of Directors with ESG insights on significant trends. The ESG Committee consists of six Board members, four of whom are independent directors. The President of the Company has been assigned to lead the management team on ESG matters and report to the ESG Committee. The ESG Committee shall review the Company’s ESG performance and ensure governance oversight by the Board of Directors of the ESG strategy and implementation, consistent with the priorities outlined in the Company’s sustainability report.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said, “The formation of this new ESG committee comes as a result of the additional specific focus required by the Board on the overall ESG strategy of the Company. The Company implements its ESG strategy as articulated in the latest sustainability report, with the most recent step towards decarbonization being the ordering of two methanol dual-fueled newbuilds ahead of its peers.”

Source: Safe Bulkers, Inc.