The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch held its 16th Annual Forum, on Tuesday, 7th of December 2021 at the Eugenides Foundation.

The title was: «The World Wakes Up to The Importance of Shipping. Now What? ».

This year’s event took place with the physical attendance of Institute’s members and ICS Examinations’ Prize Winners, due to limitations in attendees’ numbers, while it was lively broadcasted around the world and virtually attended by hundreds of friends and members of the Institute.

A welcome address was made by Ms Natalia Margioli – Komninou FICS, Managing Director of the ICS Greek Branch and Hellenic Management Centre. Ms Margioli thanked everyone for their presence, the sponsors of the event and commented how technology assisted to extend the reach of ICS Annual Forum internationally. Ms Margioli, also, highlighted the role of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers in educating the shipping professionals and preparing them to face any challenges in these unprecedented circumstances.

Mr Nicolas A. Tsavliris, FICS, Chairman of the ICS Greek Branch and Tsavliris Salvage Group

addressed a very warm welcome to the attendees of the Forum. He underlined the importance of shipping in the global supply and how it caught the world’s attention during the last two years of the pandemic. He also commented that the shipping industry has reciprocated by innovating and adapting to the constantly changing circumstances and that Greek Shipping is always at the forefront, despite any challenges.

The panel included the following distinguished speakers:

Mr Dionissis Christodoulopoulos, Managing Director, MAN Energy Solutions Hellas Ltd.

Mr Alexander C. Hadjipateras, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Dorian LPG (USA) LLC.

Mr Ioannis Martinos, Founder and CEO, The Signal Group

Mr Filippos Prokopakis, Commercial Manager, Chartering/S&P, Danaos Shipping Co. Ltd.

Ms Milena Pappa, Commercial Director, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Mr Gordon Robertson, Director, The North of England P&I Association Ltd.

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President and CEO, TEN Ltd.

Ms Eva Tzima, Head of Research & Valuations, Seaborne Shipbrokers S.A.

Mr Andreas Wielandt, Senior Portfolio Manager, DS Norden

The panel was moderated by Mr Simon Ward, FICS, Director, Ursa Shipbrokers.

The forum itself was informative, wide-ranging and covered a number of topics. The panel discussed questions around the themes of technology, the environment, markets, finance and people. Of particular concern was how emissions will be reduced, and the technology – as well as the fuel in sufficient quantities – needed to effect change. However, through the other topics raised, it was apparent that shipping remains a uniquely people-based business, and many of the challenges that owners and managers have faced, and continue to face, revolve around crew welfare.

It was, also, obvious was that despite advances in technology, shipping companies are still looking for keen, motivated and knowledgeable professionals to employ, and see no time in the imminent future when technology can replace human beings, either at sea or onshore. Technology provides the tools to work more efficiently, not replace those doing the job.

The forum concluded with the panelists giving advice to newcomers to the industry, all of which reflected the passion, insight, intelligence, knowledge and experience which they had shown during their participation of what was a very enjoyable and fulfilling evening.

During the panel discussion, there was an interaction between the audience and the panelists. Participants were asking questions to the speakers, commenting on the topics addressed and expressing their opinions and views. This fact proved once again that the ICS Annual Forum is not only a meeting point of shipping professionals but a platform of exchanging ideas and learn from each other.

The ICS Greek Branch was recognised for being the largest examination centre in the world and having trained more than 500 shipping professionals through its professional maritime programmes the last two years.

This excellent performance of the Greek Branch is translated into six International Prize Winners, who have excelled in the ICS Professional Qualifying Examinations in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. All of them were honored during the Awards Giving Ceremony, which was included in the Annual Forum’s proceeding.

The Six International Prize Winners were:

Athina Maggiorou, MOORE GREECE (three awards): Award to the most successful candidate overall in the Examinations, award to the candidate gaining the highest marks in Shipping Finance and Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations internationally

Nikolaos Karagiannis, Golden Destiny S.A.: Award to the candidate gaining the highest marks in Tanker Chartering in the Qualifying Examination internationally

Dimitris Dimtsas, ASOFIN Management SA, Onassis Group: to the student gaining the highest marks in Foundation or Advanced Diploma in Ship Sale and Purchase

Vassilis Stavropoulos, Venturi Fleet: Award to the student gaining the highest marks in Shipping Finance Examinations

Filippos Mentis, Lawyer: award to the candidate gaining the highest marks in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations internationally

Evangelia Lytra, FLEET HAMBURG: award to the student gaining the highest marks overall in completing the Qualifying Examinations

The 16th Annual Forum of the ICS Greek Branch was held with the kind contribution and support of the following sponsors:

AB Maritime Inc., Acropolis Chartering & Shipping Inc, Arrow Shipbroking Group, Best Oasis Ltd, Capital Ship Management Corp., Clarksons Platou Hellas Ltd,

Danaos Shipping Co Ltd,

DTS Logistic Services, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd, Element Shipmanagement S.A., GAC, Holman Fenwick Willan LLP, Insight Shipping, International Registries Inc., Langlois Enterprises Ltd., Latsco Shipping Ltd, Marine Traffic, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Nereus Shipping S.A., Nomad Maritime Holding S.A., Seaborne Shipbrokers S.A., Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., Spanopoulos Group, Target Marine S.A., Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd., Tsavliris Salvage Group, Ursa Shipbrokers S.A

The 16th Annual Forum is available for replay on demand at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYVgF7Y_Rs

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch