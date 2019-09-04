Safe Bulkers, Inc. Looking Forward To Higher Dry Bulk Charters

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “In the first half of 2019 the charter market was weak with the BDI9 averaging 895. Since then the BDI has risen to an average of 1,904 for the 3rd quarter to date and as a consequence we are now entering into charters at much higher rates. We are on track with our environmental investments and about 25% of our planned scrubber installations were commissioned.”

Chartering our fleet

Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions, with some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The vessels we deploy on period time charters provide us with relatively stable cash flow and high utilization rates, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to maintain our flexibility in low charter market conditions.

Liquidity

As of August 27, 2019, we had liquidity of $97.5 million consisting of $86.8 million in cash and bank time deposits and $10.7 million in restricted cash.

Order book

As of August 27, 2019, the remaining order book of the Company consisted of one Post-Panamax class vessel with scheduled delivery date in the first half of 2020.

Capital expenditure and financing requirements related to order book

As of August 27, 2019, the aggregate remaining capital expenditure in relation to the order book was $30.4 million, of which $7.0 million is payable within 2019 and $23.4 million is payable within 2020. The Company has the option to finance up to $13.2 million of the remaining capital expenditure related to the order book through the periodic issuance of the Company’s common stock.

Environmental Social Responsibility – Environmental investments

In the context of our Environmental Social Responsibility policies the Company is undertaking environmental investments mainly in scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems the progress of which is presented in Table 4. Our environmental investments as of June 30, 2019, were $20.5 million.

Dividend Policy

The Company has not declared a dividend on the Company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2019. The Company had 101,271,137 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of August 27, 2019.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from April 30, 2019 to July 29, 2019, which was paid on July 30, 2019 to the respective shareholders of record as of July 23, 2019.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

