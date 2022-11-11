Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Nine-Month Net Income of $137.7 Million

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company also declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of outstanding common stock.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “During the third quarter of 2022, we had a satisfactory financial performance of $0.41 earnings per share. We maintained a strong balance sheet, leverage comparable to our fleet scrap value and liquidity and capital resources providing flexibility in a global environment that presents not only challenges but also opportunities.”

Update on COVID-19, company’s actions and status

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the shipping industry and seafarers, as port lockdowns and travel restrictions were imposed globally during 2020 and 2021 and continued in 2022. Presently, travel restrictions have been eased in most parts of the world, however it is not known how the pandemic will develop in the future. The Company has worked extensively to find solutions focusing on effectively managing crew changes despite such ongoing port lockdowns and travel restrictions. The Company has also taken measures to protect its seafarers’ and shore employees’ health and well-being, keep its vessels sailing with minimal disruption to their trading ability, service its charterers, continue vessels’ maintenance and dry-dockings and mitigate and address the risks, effects and impact of COVID-19 on its operations and financial performance.

There has been a negative effect from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition during the third quarter of 2022, due to crew repatriation and related costs of about $0.8 million compared to the respective pre-COVID-19 period. Certain delays are also expected in relation to dry-docking durations and schedules due to restrictions imposed in China. Any future impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition and any long-term impact of the pandemic on the dry bulk industry, will depend on future developments, which could impact world trade and global growth.

War in Ukraine

As a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine which commenced in February 2022, the US, the EU, the UK, Switzerland and others have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions and other measures against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals. We intend on complying with these requirements and addressing their potential consequences. While we do not have any Ukrainian or Russian crew, our vessels currently do not sail in the Black Sea and we otherwise conduct limited operations in Russia and Ukraine, we will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether the conflict could have any impact on our operations or financial performance.

At-the-market equity offering program

In August 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it could offer and sell shares of its common stock (“Shares”) from time to time up to aggregate sales proceeds of $23.5 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). In May 2021, the Company filed a supplement to its prospectus supplement to increase the capacity under the ATM Program to allow for sales of Shares for aggregate gross offering proceeds of up to $100.0 million.

Since September 27, 2021 the Company has not sold any shares of common stock under the ATM Program, which presently remains inactive. Since the inception of the ATM Program the Company had sold 19,417,280 shares of common stock under the ATM Program with aggregate net offering proceeds to the Company of $71.5 million. Shares of common stock with aggregate sales proceeds of up to $28.5 million remain available for sale.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

In June 2022, the Company authorized a program under which it may from time to time in the future purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. As of November 4, 2022, 56% of the program, or 2,807,418 shares of common stock, had been repurchased and cancelled under the repurchase program.

Fleet update

As of November 4, 2022, we had a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 12 Panamax, 8 Kamsarmax, 16 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize vessels with an aggregate capacity of 4.5 million dwt and average age of 10.6 years.

Orderbook

As of November 4, 2022, we had an orderbook of 9 newbuilds designed to meet the International Maritime Organization regulations related to the reduction of green-house gas and NOx emissions (the ”IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III”), seven of which are Kamsarmax class vessels and two are Post-Panamax class vessels, with scheduled deliveries five in 2023, three in 2024 and one in the first quarter of 2025.

Newbuild deliveries

The Company has already taken delivery of two IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuilds, in May 2022, the MV Vassos, a Japanese Kamsarmax class vessel and in July 2022, the MV Climate Respect, a Japanese Post-Panamax class vessel.

Second-hand acquisitions

In August 2022, the Company took delivery of MV Aghia Sofia, a 2012-built, Chinese, dry-bulk, 176,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel. The vessel was subsequently sold to a third party and leased back on a bareboat charter basis, for a period of 5 years with a purchase obligation at the end of the 5th year and purchase options after the third year of the bareboat charter, at predetermined purchase prices. In view of the repurchase obligation, the Company has assessed that the transaction be recorded as financing transaction.

Vessel sale

In September 2022, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of MV Pedhoulas Trader, a 2006 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class vessel at a sale price of $15.84 million with a forward delivery date within December 2022.

Chartering our fleet

Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions. Our customers represent some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The vessels we deploy on period time charters provide us with visible and relatively stable cash flow, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to maintain our flexibility in low charter market conditions and provide an opportunity for a potential upside in our revenue when charter market conditions improve. The chartering of our vessels is performed by our Managers15 without management commission. The average total chartering commission including 3rd party brokers was approximately 4% during the third quarter of 2022; lower than the standard industry average of 5%, as a result of our Managers’ relations forged over the years with our Managers’ counterparts.

As of November 4, 2022, we employed, or had contracted to employ, 16 vessels in the spot time charter market (with up to three months original duration) and 28 vessels in the period time charter market (with original duration in excess of three months), three of which have original duration of more than one year, and 11 have original duration of more than two years. As of November 4, 2022, the average remaining charter duration across our fleet was 1.1 year.

As of November 4, 2022, we had contracted revenue of approximately $313.7 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the scrubber benefit.

Focusing on the volatility associated with the Capesize charter market, as of November 4, 2022, seven of our eight Capesize class vessels have been chartered in period time charters, six of which for remaining charter durations exceeding one year. The average remaining charter duration of our Capesize class vessels was 2.8 years and the average daily charter hire was $22,738, resulting to a contracted revenue of approximately $184.7 million net of commissions, excluding the additional compensation related to the use of Scrubbers.

During the third quarter of 2022, we operated 43.25 vessels on average earning a TCE of $23,403 compared to 40.51 vessels earning a TCE of $24,427 during the same period in 2021.

Debt

As. of September 30, 2022, our consolidated debt before deferred financing costs was $447.9 million, including the €100 million – 2.95% fixed coupon, non-amortizing, unsecured bond issued in February 2022 and maturing in 2027. As of September 30, 2022, our consolidated leverage16 was about 35% and our weighted average interest rate of our outstanding consolidated debt was 2.91% during the first nine months of 2022. During the first nine months of 2022, we made scheduled principal payments of $22.9 million and voluntary debt prepayments of $134.1 million. The repayment schedule of our debt as of September 30, 2022 is presented in Table 2 below:

Liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of September 30, 2022

We had $121.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits and restricted cash and $144.3 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under existing revolving reducing credit facilities. We had paid $61.0 million for our capital expenditure requirements in relation to our orderbook. Furthermore, we had contracted revenue of approximately $327.2 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the Scrubber benefit, and additional borrowing capacity in relation to seven unencumbered vessels and nine newbuilds upon their delivery.

We had a fleet of 44 vessels, an orderbook of nine newbuilds and had contracted to sell one vessel. The remaining capital expenditure requirements were $254.3 million in aggregate, consisting of $249.9 million in relation to the nine newbuilds on order, and $4.4 million in relation to five Scrubbers and two ballast water treatment systems (“BWTS”) retrofits. The schedule of payments of the remaining capital expenditure requirements is $5.7 million in 2022, $157.9 million in 2023, $74.3 million in 2024 and $16.4 million in 2025.

We had $447.9 million of outstanding consolidated debt before deferred financing costs, including the unsecured bond issued in February 2022.

Liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditure requirements and debt as of November 4, 2022

We had $135.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank time deposits, restricted cash, $144.3 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under existing revolving reducing credit facilities and $51.0 million in undrawn borrowing capacity available under two loan facilities in relation to two newbuild vessels. We had paid $61.0 million for our capital expenditure requirements in relation to our orderbook. Furthermore, we had contracted revenue of approximately $313.7 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the scrubber benefit, and additional borrowing capacity in relation to seven unencumbered vessels and seven newbuilds upon their delivery.

We had a fleet of 44 vessels, had placed orders for nine newbuilds and had contracted to sell one vessel. The remaining capital expenditure requirements were $253.4 million in aggregate, consisting of $249.9 million in relation to the nine newbuilds on order and $3.5 million in relation to five Scrubbers and two BWTS retrofits. The schedule of payments of the remaining capital expenditure requirements is $4.8 million in 2022, $157.9 million in 2023, $74.3 million in 2024 and $16.4 million in 2025.

We had $446.7 million of outstanding consolidated debt, including the unsecured bond issued in February 2022, before deferred financing costs.

Environmental Social Governance and Responsibility – Environmental investments – Dry-dockings

The Company continues the retrofit of its vessels with BWTS having installed such systems on 42 out of 44 existing vessels as of November 4, 2022. Furthermore, the Company has installed Scrubbers on 18 out of 44 existing vessels and has agreed to five additional Scrubber installations, for five of its Capesize class vessels.

Furthermore, the Company is pursuing a vessel environmental upgrade program during dry-dockings, in the amount of about $3.3 million for 2022 and $7.6 million for 2023, which involves upgrades including application of low friction paints and installation of energy saving devices. During the first nine months of 2022, we have completed the environmental upgrades on the MV Efrossini, MV Pedhoulas Rose, MV Venus Horizon and MV Pelopidas and we expect to implement such upgrades during the remainder of this year on the MV Sophia and MV Maria.

The Company has scheduled two dry-dockings for the fourth quarter of 2022 with an estimated aggregate number of 70 down-time days and six dry-dockings for the first quarter of 2023 with an estimated aggregate number of 200 down-time days.

Dividend Policy

On November 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which is payable on December 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the closing of trading on November 28, 2022. As of November 4, 2022, the Company had 118,868,317 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

In July 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which was paid on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the at the close of trading on August 22, 2022.

In October 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from July 30, 2022 to October 29, 2022, which was paid on October 31, 2022 to the respective shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. There is no guarantee that the Company’s Board of Directors will determine to issue cash dividends in the future. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, fleet employment profile, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth, fleet renewal and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Source: Safe Bulkers, Inc.