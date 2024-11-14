Safe Bulkers, Inc. Warns About Softening Charter Market

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company also declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of outstanding common stock.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “We had a good quarter compared to the same quarter last year, however the charter market is gradually softening, along with continuing geopolitical uncertainties. We remained focused on capital allocation towards our newbuilds program, on improving our operational efficiency and on rewarding our shareholders with a dividend of five cents per share of common stock.”

Environmental Investments – Dry-Dockings

The Company is gradually renewing its fleet with newbuilds designed to meet the most recent International Maritime Organization (the “IMO”) regulations related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (the “IMO GHG Phase 3”) and nitrogen oxides emissions (the “IMO NOx Tier III”), and selectively selling older vessels. As of November 1, 2024, the IMO GHG Phase 3 NOx Tier III newbuild program consisted of 18 vessels in the aggregate, including contracts for two methanol dual-fueled Kamsarmax newbuilds. Eleven of such newbuild vessels have already been delivered to us. The aggregate capital expenditure of the newbuild program is approximately $662.1 million, of which $455.6 million or 69% have already been paid.

Furthermore, the Company is continuing the environmental upgrade program of its existing fleet, targeting increased energy efficiency and lower fuel consumption, which is expected to reduce GHG emissions. As of November 1, 2024, 24 existing vessels have been upgraded. The cost of low friction paint applications that are part of the environmental upgrades is recorded as operating expenses, while the cost of energy saving devices is capitalized and recorded as capital expenditures.

All eight of the Company’s Capesize class vessels are equipped with exhaust cleaning devices (“Scrubbers”). During the third quarter of 2024 and as of November 1, 2024, the Company has completed dry dockings, including environmental upgrades on three vessels, namely the Mount Troodos, the Pedhoulas Merchant and the Troodos Air and has initiated dry docking, including environmental upgrades, on one vessel, namely the Venus Heritage, with a total of 25 estimated aggregate down time days.

Fleet Update

As of November 1, 2024, we had a fleet of 46 vessels consisting of 8 Panamax, 13 Kamsarmax, 17 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize class vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million dwt and an average age of 9.8 years. In our fleet, 11 are IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III ships built 2022 onwards and 11 vessels are eco-ships built 2014 onwards. From our remaining existing fleet all but one have already been environmentally upgraded. During the fourth quarter of 2024 we have scheduled to upgrade the remaining vessel.

Orderbook

As of November 1, 2024, we had an orderbook of seven IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III Kamsarmax class newbuilds, two of which are methanol dual-fueled, with scheduled deliveries, one in 2025, four in 2026 and two in 2027.

Vessel Sales

In July 2024, the Company delivered to her new owners the Paraskevi 2, a 2011-built, Panamax class, dry-bulk vessel, sold at a gross sale price of $20.3 million, which was purchased in 2021 for $14.1 million.

Newbuild deliveries

In July 2024, the Company took delivery of the Chinese-built Kamsarmax class Pedhoulas Farmer, its tenth IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuild, with advanced energy efficiency characteristics resulting in lower fuel consumption.

In October 2024, the Company took delivery of the Chinese-built Kamsarmax class Pedhoulas Fighter, its eleventh IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuild, sister to the Pedhoulas Farmer.

Chartering our Fleet

Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions. Our customers represent some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The vessels we deploy on period time charters provide us with visible and relatively stable cash flows, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to maintain our flexibility in low charter market conditions as well as provide an opportunity for a potential upside in our revenue when charter market conditions improve. The chartering of our vessels is arranged by our Managers15 without any management commission.

During the third quarter of 2024, we operated 45.27 vessels, on average earning a TCE of $17,108, compared to 44.13 vessels earning a TCE of $14,861 during the same period in 2023. As of November 1, 2024, we employed, or had contracted to employ, (i) 15 vessels in the spot time charter market (with up to three months` original duration) and (ii) 32 vessels in the period time charter market (with original duration in excess of three months). Of the vessels chartered in the period time charter market, 12 have an original duration of more than two years. The average remaining charter duration across our fleet was 0.7 years and we had contracted revenue of approximately $232.7 million, net of commissions, from our non-cancellable spot and period time charter contracts excluding the Scrubber benefit.

In September 2024, the Company agreed the extension of the long-term period time charter of the Capesize class Lake Despina in direct continuation with the same charterer. The new time charter period will commence in December 2024 with a minimum duration of four years at a gross daily time charter rate of $24,000, plus a one-off $2.5 million payment, equivalent to a gross daily time charter rate of $25,911; plus compensation for the use of the Scrubber. This employment is anticipated to generate approximately $37.6 million of gross revenue from charter hire and about $3.5 million from scrubber use assuming a $120 spread per metric ton, for the minimum scheduled four year period of the time charter.

As of November 1, 2024, all eight of our Capesize class vessels have been chartered in period time charters, six of which have remaining charter durations exceeding one year. The average remaining charter duration of our Capesize class vessels was 2.6 years and the average daily charter hire was $23,563, resulting in a contracted revenue of approximately $175.7 million net of commissions, excluding the additional compensation related to the use of Scrubbers.

Dividend Policy

On November 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which is payable on December 17, 2024, to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on December 2, 2024. As of November 1, 2024, the Company had 106,777,686 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

In October 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its Series C preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and Series D preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from July 30, 2024 to October 29, 2024. The dividend was paid on October 30, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of October 18, 2024 of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively.

In July 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share which was paid on September 5, 2024, to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on August 21, 2024.

In July 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its Series C preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and Series D preferred shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from April 30, 2024 to July 29, 2024. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024 of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. There is no guarantee that the Company’s Board of Directors will determine to issue cash dividends in the future. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, fleet employment profile, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth, fleet renewal and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

War in Ukraine

As a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine that commenced in February 2022, the US, the EU, the UK, Switzerland and other countries and territories have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions and other measures against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals. We intend on complying with these requirements and addressing their potential consequences. While we do not have any Ukrainian or Russian crews, our vessels currently do not sail in the Black Sea and we conduct limited operations in Russia, we will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether the conflict could have any impact on our operations or financial performance.

Trade disruption in the Red Sea and conflicts in Middle East

Following attacks on merchant vessels in the region of the southern end of the Red Sea, there is disruption in the maritime trade and supply chains towards the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal. Since the beginning of this disruption, we have diverted our fleet from sailing in the Red Sea region. The conflicts in the Middle East represent additional geopolitical and economic risks that could increase the volatility of the global economy. While our vessels currently do not sail in the Red Sea, we will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether there will be any impact on our operations which could negatively affect our results of operations and financial condition.

