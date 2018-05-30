Safe Bulkers To Focus on Reducing Loan Exposure Amid Improved Market Conditions

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

Summary of First Quarter 2018 Results

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 31% to $43.5 million from $33.3 million during the same period in 2017.

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $6.0 million as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, during the same period in 2017. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.7 million as compared to an Adjusted net loss of $3.4 million, during the same period in 2017.

EBITDA2 for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 53% to $23.5 million compared to $15.4 million during the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 53% to $23.2 million from $15.2 million during the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share4 and Adjusted earnings per share4 for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.03, calculated on a weighted average number of 101,540,728 shares, compared to a Loss per share and Adjusted loss per share of $0.07 during the same period in 2017, calculated on a weighted average number of 99,284,181 shares.

Redemption of Series B Preferred Shares

On February 20, 2018, we completed the previously announced redemption of 379,514 outstanding 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares“) at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series B Preferred Share plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends. There are currently no issued and outstanding Series B Preferred Shares.

Fleet and Employment Profile

As of May 24, 2018, our operational fleet comprised of 39 drybulk vessels with an average age of 7.9 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.5 million dwt. Our fleet consists of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels and 3 Capesize class vessels, all built 2003 onwards. Upon delivery of our last contracted drybulk newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel, scheduled for delivery in June 2018, and assuming no additional vessel acquisitions or disposals, our fleet will comprise of 40 vessels, 11 of which will be eco-design vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.6 million dwt.

Order book, capital expenditure requirements and liquidity as of May 24, 2018

The remaining order book of the Company consisted of one newbuild vessel, Hull No. 1552, with scheduled delivery date in June 2018.

The aggregate remaining capital expenditure, relating to the purchase consideration of the newbuild, amounted to $21.6 million payable within 2018.

We have agreed to finance Hull No. 1552 by one of our wholly-owned subsidiaries issuing $16.9 million of preferred equity to an unaffiliated investor in 2018.

We had liquidity of $105.0 million consisting of $69.4 million in cash and bank time deposits, $9.8 million in restricted cash and $25.8 million net available under committed loan facilities in addition to $16.9 million of preferred equity and the capacity to borrow against one unencumbered vessel.

Refinancing of credit facilities

As of May 24, 2018, the Company has agreed: i) to finance the recently acquired second hand vessel, which was paid from cash from operations, by increasing an existing credit facility of $36.7 million secured by three vessels to $54.0 million which will be secured by the four vessels after the increase; the relevant tranche of the loan will have a 6 year term and ii) to finance an unencumbered vessel and refinance another existing facility of $23.5 million with a new 5 year term loan of $32.0 million. Both loan facilities contain financial covenants consistent with the existing loan and credit facilities of the Company.

Dividend Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend to its common stock holders for the first quarter of 2018. The Company had 101,545,460 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of May 24, 2018.

The Company declared in April a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE:SB.PR.C) and on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE:SB.PR.D) for the period from January 30, 2018 to April 29, 2018, which was paid on April 30, 2018 to the respective shareholders of record as of April 23, 2018.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “Our revenues continued to improve supporting gradual increase in our profitability. We intend to continue to use our cash from operations to further improve our capital structure and deleverage in forthcoming quarters.”

Full Report

Source: Safe Bulkers Inc.