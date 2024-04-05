SAFEEN Feeders joins Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool

The Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, a joint venture between leading tanker shipping company Stena Bulk, and the Angolan state-owned oil company, Sonangol, have announced SAFEEN Feeders, part of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster of AD Ports Group, as new pool members.

One of SAFEEN’s vessels – SAFEEN Elizabeth, a 2011-built 158,000mt Suezmax tanker – recently joined the pool in Kalundborg, Denmark.

The Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, established in 2005, currently consists of about 20 high-quality and fuel-efficient Suezmax tankers. The addition of SAFEEN Feeders to the pool further amplifies its collaborative efforts.

Operating from three strategically positioned offices, Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool effectively spans all time zones, fostering close collaboration with customers in each region. Situated in Houston, the energy hub; Gothenburg in Sweden, the home of Stena and Stena Bulk; and Singapore, the Asia-Pacific shipping hub, Stena Sonangol is strategically positioned to maintain proximity to key markets.

SAFEEN Feeders is part of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, the largest diversified provider of logistics, global trade and industry in Abu Dhabi. SAFEEN Feeders is committed to excellence in maritime services, aligning with the high standards of the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool.

Johan Jäwert, Co-Pool Manager of the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool and Head of Stena Bulk USA, commented on the addition of SAFEEN Feeders to the pool: “We are very happy to welcome SAFEEN Feeders as pool members and look forward to working with them as partners as we develop Stena Sonangol together. Our continued strong performance and global network will mean that the addition of SAFEEN Elizabeth will create value for both SAFEEN and Stena Sonangol.

“We restructured the pool in 2020 to be more of an open pool with equal saying for each pool member joining the pool, and we are now happy to see more pool members joining. With the volatile and strong market we have seen the last couple of years, we believe that the pool continues to be the concept to make sure strong and stable earnings are secured throughout the market’s cycles.”

Aderito Pereira, Co-Pool Manager of the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool, added: “We are delighted to welcome SAFEEN Feeders as valued pool members. We anticipate a collaborative journey and look forward to working together, leveraging our strong performance and global network. With the inclusion of SAFEEN Elizabeth, we aim to create significant value for both SAFEEN and Stena Sonangol, exemplifying the strength of our partnership.”

SAFEEN Feeders, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with all Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool partners as part of this news today. We believe that entering SAFEEN Elizabeth into the pool will help to strengthen our global network and connectivity, as well as help us to unlock new opportunities and reinforce our commitment to providing efficient and reliable maritime solutions.”

Leveraging digital technology is instrumental in advancing efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of ship operations within the Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool.

With the help of the Orbit MI platform, the pool strategically monitors, optimises, and plans day-to-day operations, as well as long-term strategic positioning, fostering continuous enhancement in fleet utilisation and performance. This collaborative data-sharing platform not only bolsters transparency with charterers but also underscores a dedicated commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Source: Stena Sonangol