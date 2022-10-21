SAFEEN Offshore Expands Subsea Service Capabilities with Acquisition of New Vessel

‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ will support subsea inspection, repair, and maintenance works

SAFEEN Group’s offshore division, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the acquisition of a support vessel to enhance the Group’s subsea service capabilities.

Built in 2014, the vessel will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to commencing operations, including installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

The vessel has a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works.

‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is a dynamic positioning system-equipped Vik-Sandvik Design VS460 MKIII subsea service vessel that can accommodate 60 people, with an overall length of 75.5 metres and 6,300 deadweight tonnage. It has a built-in 80T active heave compensation (AHC) Offshore Crane for service in water depths of up to 2,000m.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO – Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group, said: “The acquisition of ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world. We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair and maintenance, and the ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ has already performed admirably in these areas.”

“The maritime services sector is extremely dynamic in the MENA region, and we believe we have a compelling proposition supported by the most advanced infrastructure and fleet.”

SAFEEN Group continues to expand its fleet of vessels as part of an ambitious growth programme that looks to deliver a comprehensive range of services across shipping, transshipment, offshore, subsea and marine services.

Source: AD Ports