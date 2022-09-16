Safeguarding the labor rights of seafarers, the amp reaches 870 maritime labor inspections

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has carried out, during the last 36 months of this administration, 870 maritime labor inspections at national level, on board interior and international service ships of the Panamanian registry, in compliance with the provisions of Decree Law No. 8 of February 26, 1998 and Executive Decree No. 86 of February 22, 2013, which regulates work on board Panamanian-flagged vessels.

Through maritime labor inspections, compliance or non-compliance with maritime labor regulations in favor of seafarers is verified. Of the 870 maritime labor inspections carried out, 213 correspond to the first semester of 2022, 298 to 2021, 118 to 2020 and 241 to 2019.

They are carried out to guarantee decent work on board Panamanian registry vessels, where, always ensuring the needs of our seafarers, the following areas have been visited:

• West Panama Province: San Carlos, Punta Chame, Gorgona, Caimito Port, Vacamonte, PSA, Rodman.

• Province of Panama: Panama Port, Corozal, Perico Island, Brisas de Amador, Yacht and Fishing Club, Playita de Amador, Balboa Yacht Club, Balboa, PPC, Flamenco Marina, Juan Diaz, Coquira.

• Province of Colon: Dock 3, Fiscal Dock, CCT.

• Province of Herrera, Los Santos and Veraguas: Mensabe Port, Aguadulce Port, Mutis Port, Pedasi Port.

• Provinces of Chiriqui and Bocas del Toro: Pedregal Port, Remedios Port, Armuelles Port, Bocas Isla Port, Almirante Port.

• Guna Yala – San Blas: Obaldia Port.

• Darien: Quimba Port, La Palma Port, La Reversa Port,Yaviza Port, Quiu Port.

During the present administration, the processing of 1,037 maritime labor complaints was also achieved and 70 maritime labor conciliations were held, in order to voluntarily find a solution to the conflicts between the shipowner, or his representative, and the worker or his representative.

In this second semester of 2022, we continue visiting the ports, docks and berths of the country to guarantee compliance with national regulations and international agreements ratified by the Republic of Panama, in ships of our registry that provide a commercial service, such as cargo ships, dry goods, bulk, barges, container ships, tugboats, tankers, supply, interior service passenger transport, artisan fishing, semi-industrial fishing and industrial fishing.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority (AMP)