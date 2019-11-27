SafeSTS opens Dubai office to support further growth

Following a strong start to operations in the Middle East in 2018, SafeSTS, the international lightering company owned by Future Marine Services, has opened an office in Dubai.

From this base in the Jumeirah Lake Towers complex, SafeSTS Middle East FZE is now providing support for its ship-to-ship transfer operations in the port limits of Dubai, Khor Fakkan and Fujairah as well as developing further opportunities across the region.

Captain Jagdeep Singh Sodhi, SafeSTS Regional Director in the Middle East, is pleased with the growth in business over the last 15 months, saying:

“Competitive port fees and STS costs continue to stimulate a growing demand for the ship-to-ship transfer of the full range of petroleum products in the region.

“The local infrastructure is in place to support all our operations, and our team provides our clients with a high level of skill and experience.”

On a recent trip to the Middle East, Yvonne Mason, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Marine Services, visited the new office in Dubai and said:

“Over recent months, we have identified some exciting new business opportunities across the Middle East, and our office in Dubai will provide an important base as Captain Jagdeep further expands the team to support a growing client base.”

SafeSTS’s understanding of vessel dynamics, operability and logistics, all of which are underpinned with respect for the country and culture in which it works, is at the core of the company’s success from its operational locations in South America, Africa, Middle East and Asia. All lightering operations are undertaken with strict observance of Marpol Chapter 8 and the latest ICS/OCIMF ship-to-ship transfer guidelines.

Source: SafeSTS