SafeSTS opens for business in the Middle East

SafeSTS, the international lightering company owned by Future Marine Services, has formed a UAE based company, Safe STS Middle East FZE, to support a growing Middle East demand for the ship-to-ship transfer of the full range of petroleum products.

SafeSTS Middle East operations are carried out in three designated areas:

Fujairah “S” Anchorage

Khorfakkan “C” Anchorage

Dubai “D” Anchorage

where competitive port fees and the established local infrastructure support highly cost effective ship-to-ship transfers. Importantly, oil spill response equipment is available at the base and is mobilised offshore for all operations.

With over 30 years of maritime experience, Captain Jagdeep Singh Sodhi has joined as Regional Director, Middle East. He is a well-known face in the major oil and gas petroleum industry globally, having spent over 10 years in ship-to-ship operations management and as POAC he has carried numerous STS operations.

Announcing this latest expansion of the company’s global network of lightering bases, Managing Director Yvonne Mason said:

“This is an important development for the company. I am pleased to welcome Jagdeep to the team, and I believe that his commercial experience in the region will make a significant contribution to the growth of our operations in the Middle East.”

One of the core strengths of SafeSTS is the company’s understanding of vessel dynamics, operability and logistics, all of which are underpinned with respect for the country and culture in which it works.

SafeSTS offers a unique skill set and experience through its Marpol compliant POACs who have undergone global training enabling them to work to the highest standards and since May 2010 the company has successfully conducted over 1847 STS operations, transferring in excess of 435 million barrels of oil.

Source: SafeSTS