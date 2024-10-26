Safety a key concern in transition to net zero shipping

The drive to decarbonize shipping requires robust safety measures to protect the lives of seafarers dealing with novel technologies and alternative fuels.

Delegates representing the global maritime community gathered in Barcelona, Spain for the World Maritime Day Parallel Event (20 – 22 October), to focus on the challenges and opportunities faced by the industry as it undergoes rapid transitions.

Opening the event, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Mr. Arsenio Dominguez highlighted key trends and interlinkages between safety, decarbonization and new technologies:

“Safe shipping must also be sustainable and compatible with greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. Measures to enhance navigational safety, such as using technology to optimize voyage planning with up-to-date weather data, not only improve the safety of ships, but also help to reduce their emissions.”

“We are placing a lot of emphasis on the evolution of our safety regulations, ensuring they focus on seafarers and their training,” he continued.

The Minister for Transport and Sustainable Mobility of Spain, H.E. Mr. Oscar Puente, emphasized:

“The maritime sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by increasing progress in digitalization, automation and decarbonization. In this transition towards a more sustainable shipping, it is essential to preserve the competitiveness of the sector as well.”

Future of shipping

A series of panel discussions delved into various aspects of the 2024 World Maritime Day theme, ‘Navigating the future: safety first!’, including:

A United Nations dialogue on maritime safety, featuring the Secretaries-General of IMO Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Ms. Rebecca Grynspan, and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Ms. Celeste Saulo, as speakers

New and adapted technologies and the introduction of new and alternative fuels

Ensuring the preparedness of seafarers to navigate the evolving maritime landscape

How digitalization and automation are increasingly revolutionizing the shipping industry

Navigating the future of shipping.

Panellists stressed the importance of seafarer training, highlighting that decarbonization will require new technology, alternative marine fuels, and new skills to handle them safely.

Discussions reflected key developments in IMO’s regulatory work, including ongoing negotiations on proposed new measures to reduce GHG emissions from ships, set to be adopted in late 2025, as well as progress towards an overarching IMO digitalization strategy and a Code to regulate autonomous ships.

A comprehensive review of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention), which sets global standards for seafarer training, was also highlighted.

United Arab Emirates to host next Parallel Event

To conclude the event, the World Maritime Day Parallel Event flag was presented to the United Arab Emirates, as the host of the next World Maritime Day Parallel Event scheduled for 2025. The theme for 2025 is “Our Ocean; Our Obligation; Our Opportunity.”

Receiving the flag, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Eng. Hessa Almalek welcomed the focus on the safe and sustainable use of ocean resources:

“The theme aligns perfectly with our vision as we are committed to protecting our ocean and strongly believe it presents ample opportunity for economic growth and environmental protection.”

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event is held in a different IMO Member State every year with the aim of celebrating World Maritime Day among a wider international audience.

