“Safety by Choice, Not by Chance’’

As part of its Responsible Ship Rec cling Program (RSRP), GMS supplies workers at ship recycling yards in India and Bangladesh with the knowledge to safely undertake their daily operations through topical, expert-led training sessions.

Workers gathered at Yard No. 84 in Alang for a training on various first aid techniques, tools, and treatments to better equip themselves in the unlikely case of a medical emergency. From addressing broken bones, different degrees of burns and open wounds to heat stroke, resuscitation and fainting, the participants learned how to properly treat each case, avoid infections, and use first aid kits and stretchers.

In Chittagong this month, the GMS team coordinated three trainings. More than 20 foremen, cutters and other workers gained knowledge on confined space entry at Namreen Enterprise yard to better gauge the precautions that should be taken and minimize potential risks in such spaces. They were also trained on the use of required personal protective equipment and breathing apparatuses. A second training at United Ship Recycling yard increased ship in-charges’ and foremen’s understanding of a ship recycling plan and its position in the General Arrangement plan in addition to the documentation of the safe cutting plan.

The final session at S.N. Corporation yard taught traditional safe work practices, including working at height and around operational cranes, as well as how to identify the wrong practices of such operations in order to adopt these safety measures into everyday work.

