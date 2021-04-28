Safetytech Accelerator Launches New Programme To Commercialise Marine Safety And Risk Technologies

The Safetytech Accelerator launches Waypoint, a programme to partner with startups to make safety and risk technologies more accessible to industry

Safetytech Accelerator, a not-profit founded by Lloyd’s Register to solve the most pressing safety and risk industrial challenges with innovative digital solutions, today announced it is launching a new dedicated acceleration programme to enable the commercialisation of emerging safety and risk technology in the marine industry.

Waypoint, run in collaboration with maritime innovation consultancy Thetius, is aimed at making emerging safety and risk technologies accessible and affordable for the whole marine industry while providing startups with a commercially viable route to scale in the marine market.

“The Safetytech Accelerator has successfully fostered partnerships between startups and industry.” said Maurizio Pilu, Managing Director of Safetytech Accelerator, “Now with Waypoint, we aim to go one step further to make revolutionary safety and risk technologies more accessible to our industry; it will help give selected early stage tech business a clear route to scale in the marine industry through our collective expertise and experience.

The 12 week acceleration programme will initially run as a pilot on an invite-only basis. A select number of startups have been invited to apply and the first startup to join the accelerator will be announced in the coming weeks.

To find out more about the programme go to: https://safetytechaccelerator.org/work-with-us/waypoint/

Source: Thetius