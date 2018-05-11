Safmarine creates a landmark milestone- to ship 80 Cryogenic tanks to United States this year

Safmarine, one of the world’s leading container carrier announced that they will be working on a behemoth project for Cryolor Asia Pacific. Safmarine will be delivering 80 Cryogenic tanks for Cryolor Asia Pacific from India to Charleston, USA by December 2018.

Low availability of low bed trucks along with the height of rail over bridges has been a constant challenge in the smooth flow of OOG shipments via Kattupalli. To overcome this, Safmarine undertook a feasibility study to determine the best possible route to facilitate smooth flow of the OOG shipment. The detailed study enabled the team of experts at Safmarine to successfully overcome the infrastructure hindrances posed by rail over bridges to transport OOG shipments from Katupalli port. Safmarine also sourced requisite low bed trucks for this movement.

Commenting on this, Mr. Bimal Kanal, Managing Director, Safmarine India, said, “At Safmarine, addressing the needs of our valued customers is of prime importance. Over the years, we have been providing the best logistical solutions which adhere to global standards. We have undertaken a study specially to ensure faster and smoother delivery of this OOG cargo. With an advantageous shorter transit time our customers can look forward to new levels of improvement in their entire supply chain.”

On an average shipment takes 36 days days from Chennai to Charleston, however with this project Safmarine has cut that period by 4 days time saving on cost and time.

Source: Safmarine