Saga Tankers ASA : Contemplated sale of up to 47.7 million shares by Allum Holding AS and Ferncliff AS

Allum Holding AS and Ferncliff AS (collectively the “Selling Shareholders”) contemplates a sale of up to 47,726,655 shares (the “Offer Shares”) in Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga Tankers” or the “Company”, ticker “SAGA” on Oslo Axess) (the “Secondary Sale”). The Selling Shareholders have engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, as sole bookrunner for the Secondary Sale (the “Bookrunner”). The Offer Shares represents approximately 17.9% of the outstanding share capital in the Company.

Allum Holding AS and Ferncliff AS currently hold 41,491,339 and 6,235,316 shares in the Company, respectively. Allum Holding AS and Ferncliff AS are both owned by Øystein Stray Spetalen, member of the Board of Directors of Saga Tankers. Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies currently owns 220,568,454 shares in the Company, representing approximately 83% of the outstanding shares in the Company. Assuming the Secondary Sale is completed and 47,726,655 Offer Shares are sold, Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies will own approximately 65% of the outstanding shares in the Company.

The reason for the Secondary Sale is to increase free-float and maintain a stock with public interest.

In relation the Secondary Sale, Øystein Stray Spetalen has entered into a lock-up agreement with the Bookrunner for his and his associated companies’ shareholdings in the Company for a period of 12 months following completion of the Secondary Sale.

The price per Offer Share will be NOK 1.65 per share (the “Offer Price”). The minimum subscription and allocation in the Secondary Sale has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. However, the Selling Shareholders may, at their sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations are available.

The application period will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice. Any sale of shares in the Company pursuant to the Secondary Sale is subject to approval by the Selling Shareholders. A further announcement will be made following completion of the Secondary Sale.

Source: Saga Tankers ASA