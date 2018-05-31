Saga Tankers ASA: Q1 2018 financial results

Saga Tankers ASA reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 412 million end of the first quarter 2018, corresponding to NOK 1.55 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the first quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 58 million. All long term debt are related to the real estate in Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).

During the quarter the net change in market value of SD Standard Drilling Plc, Vistin Pharma ASA and Pareto Bank ASA was negative NOK 21 million, classified as net loss from available for sale assets. The negative change should be contemplated in conjunction with the quarterly share of profits from associates of NOK 22.6 million, as this relates to SD Standard Drilling Plc.

Saga’s ownership in SD Standard Drilling Plc has been diluted during the quarter from 20.2% to 18.4% due to an equity issue in SD Standard Drilling Plc. As a result SD Standard Drilling Plc is not considered as an associated entity from March 2018. No further substantial changes have been made in the investment portfolio during the fourth quarter.

Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary.

By end of first quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:

Pareto Bank ASA (8.6% ownership)

Pareto Bank is a leading niche player within project financing. The bank has main focus on financing of real estate, securities and corporate, shipping and offshore. Pareto Bank is a compact organization with approximately 37 employees, short decision lines, and an efficient credit decision process. The main geographical real estate exposure is in Oslo and Akershus. Financing of securities is mainly related to listed stocks. Pareto Bank also finance small and medium size corporate, primarily related to a project or M&A. Further Pareto Bank finance some segments within the shipping and offshore industry.

