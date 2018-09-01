Recent News

  

Saga Tankers ASA : Q2 2018 financial results

in International Shipping News 01/09/2018

Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE:SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 439 million end of the second quarter 2018, corresponding to NOK 1.65 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the second quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 64.5 million. All long-term debt are related to the real estate in Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).

During the quarter, the net gain of SD Standard Drilling Plc, Vistin Pharma ASA and Pareto Bank ASA was NOK 28 million, classified as net gain from available for sale assets.

Saga has during the quarter reduced the ownership in Pareto Bank ASA from 8.6% to 5.7%. Vallhall has distributed NOK 20 million in dividend during the quarter, of which NOK 8.1 million has been distributed to the minority interest of Vallhall, thereby reducing the equity accordingly.

No further substantial changes have been made in the investment portfolio during the second quarter.

Key figures

NOK 1000 Apr-Jun 2018 Apr-Jun 2017 Jan-Jun 2018 Jan-Jun 2017
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Operating revenues   33 339   9 437   19 072   51 982
Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation (EBITDA) (1)   28 415   5 643   32 724   42 358
Operating profit/(-loss) (EBIT) (2)   27 682   4 964   31 259   41 041
Net profit/(-loss)   27 223   5 182   30 320   41 409
Total comprehensive income   27 223   -37 819   29 913   18 613
Value adjusted equity per share (NOK) (3)   1,65   3,01   1,65   3,01
Basic and diluted earnings per share NOK   0,10   0,02   0,11   0,15
(1) EBITDA can be calculated from the statement  of income by deducting interest income, interest expenses and depreciation from the profit/(loss) before taxes.
(2) EBIT can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income and  interest expenses from the profit/(loss) before taxes.
(3) Value adjusted equity has been calculated through application of  market value for assets and liabilities traded in quoted markets, and book value for other assets and liabilities. As traded assets and liabilities are carried at fair value in the balancesheet, the VAE per share equals total equity excluding non-controlling interests per outstanding share.
TNOK Share of total
Fixed assets   91 584 17 %
Available-for-sale financial assets   373 146 70 %
Current assets   65 716 12 %
Total assets 530 446 100 %
Available-for-sale financial assets Fair value TNOK No of shares Ownership
Pareto Bank ASA   129 241 3 365 644 5,7 %
SD Standard Drilling Plc   175 916 105 846 245 18,4 %
Vistin Pharma ASA   60 400 5 515 943 12,4 %
Other investments   7 589
Total 373 146

Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary.

By end of first quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:

Pareto Bank ASA (5.7% ownership)

Full Report

Source: Saga Tankers ASA

