Saga Tankers ASA : Q2 2018 financial results
Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE:SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 439 million end of the second quarter 2018, corresponding to NOK 1.65 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.
By the end of the second quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 64.5 million. All long-term debt are related to the real estate in Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).
During the quarter, the net gain of SD Standard Drilling Plc, Vistin Pharma ASA and Pareto Bank ASA was NOK 28 million, classified as net gain from available for sale assets.
Saga has during the quarter reduced the ownership in Pareto Bank ASA from 8.6% to 5.7%. Vallhall has distributed NOK 20 million in dividend during the quarter, of which NOK 8.1 million has been distributed to the minority interest of Vallhall, thereby reducing the equity accordingly.
No further substantial changes have been made in the investment portfolio during the second quarter.
Key figures
|NOK 1000
|Apr-Jun 2018
|Apr-Jun 2017
|Jan-Jun 2018
|Jan-Jun 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating revenues
|33 339
|9 437
|19 072
|51 982
|Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation (EBITDA) (1)
|28 415
|5 643
|32 724
|42 358
|Operating profit/(-loss) (EBIT) (2)
|27 682
|4 964
|31 259
|41 041
|Net profit/(-loss)
|27 223
|5 182
|30 320
|41 409
|Total comprehensive income
|27 223
|-37 819
|29 913
|18 613
|Value adjusted equity per share (NOK) (3)
|1,65
|3,01
|1,65
|3,01
|Basic and diluted earnings per share NOK
|0,10
|0,02
|0,11
|0,15
|(1) EBITDA can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income, interest expenses and depreciation from the profit/(loss) before taxes.
|(2) EBIT can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income and interest expenses from the profit/(loss) before taxes.
|(3) Value adjusted equity has been calculated through application of market value for assets and liabilities traded in quoted markets, and book value for other assets and liabilities. As traded assets and liabilities are carried at fair value in the balancesheet, the VAE per share equals total equity excluding non-controlling interests per outstanding share.
|TNOK
|Share of total
|Fixed assets
|91 584
|17 %
|Available-for-sale financial assets
|373 146
|70 %
|Current assets
|65 716
|12 %
|Total assets
|530 446
|100 %
|Available-for-sale financial assets
|Fair value TNOK
|No of shares
|Ownership
|Pareto Bank ASA
|129 241
|3 365 644
|5,7 %
|SD Standard Drilling Plc
|175 916
|105 846 245
|18,4 %
|Vistin Pharma ASA
|60 400
|5 515 943
|12,4 %
|Other investments
|7 589
|Total
|373 146
Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary.
By end of first quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:
Source: Saga Tankers ASA