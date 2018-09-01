Saga Tankers ASA : Q2 2018 financial results

Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE:SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 439 million end of the second quarter 2018, corresponding to NOK 1.65 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the second quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 64.5 million. All long-term debt are related to the real estate in Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).

During the quarter, the net gain of SD Standard Drilling Plc, Vistin Pharma ASA and Pareto Bank ASA was NOK 28 million, classified as net gain from available for sale assets.

Saga has during the quarter reduced the ownership in Pareto Bank ASA from 8.6% to 5.7%. Vallhall has distributed NOK 20 million in dividend during the quarter, of which NOK 8.1 million has been distributed to the minority interest of Vallhall, thereby reducing the equity accordingly.

No further substantial changes have been made in the investment portfolio during the second quarter.

Key figures

NOK 1000 Apr-Jun 2018 Apr-Jun 2017 Jan-Jun 2018 Jan-Jun 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating revenues 33 339 9 437 19 072 51 982 Operating profit (-loss) before depreciation (EBITDA) (1) 28 415 5 643 32 724 42 358 Operating profit/(-loss) (EBIT) (2) 27 682 4 964 31 259 41 041 Net profit/(-loss) 27 223 5 182 30 320 41 409 Total comprehensive income 27 223 -37 819 29 913 18 613 Value adjusted equity per share (NOK) (3) 1,65 3,01 1,65 3,01 Basic and diluted earnings per share NOK 0,10 0,02 0,11 0,15 (1) EBITDA can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income, interest expenses and depreciation from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (2) EBIT can be calculated from the statement of income by deducting interest income and interest expenses from the profit/(loss) before taxes. (3) Value adjusted equity has been calculated through application of market value for assets and liabilities traded in quoted markets, and book value for other assets and liabilities. As traded assets and liabilities are carried at fair value in the balancesheet, the VAE per share equals total equity excluding non-controlling interests per outstanding share.

TNOK Share of total Fixed assets 91 584 17 % Available-for-sale financial assets 373 146 70 % Current assets 65 716 12 % Total assets 530 446 100 % Available-for-sale financial assets Fair value TNOK No of shares Ownership Pareto Bank ASA 129 241 3 365 644 5,7 % SD Standard Drilling Plc 175 916 105 846 245 18,4 % Vistin Pharma ASA 60 400 5 515 943 12,4 % Other investments 7 589 Total 373 146

Financial assets are adjusted to market value according to IFRS. Vallhall Arena is a subsidiary.

By end of first quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:

Pareto Bank ASA (5.7% ownership)

Source: Saga Tankers ASA