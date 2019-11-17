Saga Tankers ASA: Q3 2019 financial results

Saga Tankers ASA reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 309.4 million end of the third quarter 2019, corresponding to NOK 1.16 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the third quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 119 million. All long-term debt are related to the real estate owned by Vallhall (Saga’s ownership is 55%).

During the quarter, the net market value of shares held in SD Standard Drilling Plc and Vistin Pharma ASA decreased with NOK 5.2 million. This is classified as net loss from available for sale assets.

Saga has not made any adjustments in the portfolio classified as financial assets available for sale during the quarter.

By end of third quarter the main investments in Saga Tankers ASA were:

SD Standard Drilling Plc (18.4% ownership):

At the end of third quarter, the company owns 100% of 6 large-size PSV’s and has ownership and economic exposure in 9 mid-size PSV’s bringing the total fleet of part and/or fully owned vessels to 15. This includes one medium size vessel that are sold but leased back on a 1 year bare boat contract. During October the company sold one large size PSV vessel, bringing the total fleet to 14 vessels.

Vistin Pharma ASA (14.2% ownership):

Vistin Pharma is a holding company for Vistin Pharma AS and Vistin Trading AS. Vistin Pharma AS is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Vistin Trading AS was established in May 2018 to invest in energy related financial instruments or opportunities.

Vallhall (55% ownership):

Vallhall Arena is Oslo’s largest indoor arena, centrally located at Helsfyr in Oslo with good public transportation connections. Several hotels are also located close to the arena. The arena was built in 2001. The size of the arena is about 9 000 square meter. The arena is well-known for its high quality and is used by school children, as well as professionals. The arena is also leased out for events such as exhibitions, seminars, concerts and other events requiring facilities that Vallhall Arena can offer.

Source: Saga Tankers ASA