Saga Tankers ASA: Q3 2020 financial results

Saga Tankers ASA (“Saga”, OSE: SAGA) reported a net asset value (NAV) of NOK 242 million end of the third quarter 2020, corresponding to NOK 0.91 per outstanding share, excluding minority interests and with Vallhall valued at book value.

By the end of the third quarter, Saga had a cash balance of NOK 91 million, excluding cash held in the subsidiary Vallhall, that has been reclassified as assets held for sale and liabilities held for sale, pending the subsequent disposal.

During the quarter Saga distributed a dividend of NOK 0.1 per share, corresponding to NOK 26.7 million.

The net market value of shares held in SD Standard Drilling Plc decreased by NOK 7.4 million and the shares in Vistin Pharma ASA increased by NOK 11.2 million. Net NOK 3.8 million has been classified as net gain from available for sale assets. In addition, a net loss of 4.7 million from current investments resulted in a total net loss from investments of NOK 0.9 million for the third quarter.

Subsequent events

On 19 October Saga published a new strategy, focusing on renewable energy

Bjørn Simonsen (from NEL ASA) appointed as new CEO

Completed two Private Placements, raising total gross NOK 88 million

Ownership in Vallhall and SD Standard Drilling Plc has been disposed

Invested NOK 55 million in Everfuel A/S by purchasing 2.5 million shares, representing 3.4%, at NOK 22 per share

Still holding non-core investments of ~2.3 million shares in Vistin Pharma ASA and ~1 million shares in Element ASA

After the transactions described above, the total cash holding is approximately NOK 250 million

Saga Tankers ASA has changed name to Saga Pure ASA. Saga will publish a stock exchange release when the name change is registered in Brønnøysund Register Centre. Saga will not change the ticker



Source: Saga Tankers ASA