Sail more, pay less, with Voyager SUPERYACHT from GNS

GNS, the maritime technology company, today announced the launch of Voyager SUPERYACHT, a new kind of navigation service for superyacht customers that has been designed to make managing navigation requirements easier and more cost-effective.

Early users of the service are reporting savings of up to 50% on navigation spend as well as better compliance management through a combination of more accurate purchasing, lower costs and better monitoring and management.

Built on simplicity, transparency and safety, Voyager SUPERYACHT is the first navigation service that actually encourages superyacht customers to spend less on charts and publications. GNS’s unique Voyager navigation management software helps crews purchase charts and publications more accurately and data analytics to show where there is over-spending and cost-savings can be made.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming interest in the Voyager SUPERYACHT service and its positive reception,” said Hayley van Leeuwen, GNS Global Director of Product and Marketing. “Customers have told us they love the simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending and navigation safety and compliance. More than 1,500 commercial vessels have already switched to this new way of buying and we are delighted to be able to now offer the same benefits to Superyacht managers and owners.”

Voyager SUPERYACHT uses data analytics to provide a highly intuitive view of each yacht’s chart and publication holdings compared to the requirements of its Flag and other regulatory stakeholders. Using GNS’s online platform, managers and captains are able to immediately see any issues that may arise and resolve them quickly and efficiently – enhancing navigation safety and compliance.

Under Voyager SUPERYACHT’s compelling pricing structure, users pay an annual membership fee for navigation software, yacht tracking, web-based compliance and cost management tools. They get all their navigation charts and publications at ’cost price; GNS puts no handling fee or other mark-up to any of the navigational products customers buy. This innovative approach has created a true partnership where GNS and the customer have a shared incentive to drive down the overall cost of navigation.

Key Voyager SUPERYACHT service features

Pay as you Sail or On-demand purchasing options – Yachts can choose to use Pay as you Sail or buy ENCs On-demand to meet their navigation requirements. Pay as you Sail provides near-worldwide open access to ENCs with billing based on where a yacht has sailed. On-demand customers order charts as they are needed with permits delivered on board within 10 minutes.

Enhanced compliance – Voyager SUPERYACHT tells you exactly which products each vessel needs to sail safely and compliantly, which ones you are missing and which ones a vessel has got that it doesn’t need. We also give you tools to show you which vessels have gaps and where you need to focus on – in a very visual way. So it’s easy to work out where you need to focus your attention to eliminate any compliance risk.

Yacht tracking and wallboard – Voyager SUPERYACHT includes global terrestrial and satellite AIS yacht tracking. Positions are updated every 10 minutes for enhanced shore-based awareness. Yacht positions can be displayed in wallboard mode in office and reception areas or viewed on any device. Route plans can also be uploaded and monitored against live vessel positions to ensure better yacht safety and security.

Pristine set of freshly printed paper – Voyager SUPERYACHT customers can opt to receive a pristine set of freshly printed paper charts every time they switch sailing area. GNS’s state-of-the-art digital printing capabilities enable British Admiralty charts to be printed to order complete with professionally applied chart corrections to ensure the correct information is always available and in use on yachts.

Tailored digital and paper chart folios – Customers can choose to buy charts and publications on demand or select from one of GNS’s carefully prepared chart folios. Folios cover both digital and paper charts and have been carefully tailored to Superyacht sailing requirements using GNS’s extensive historic yacht sailing data and analysis.

KPIs for better management – Voyager SUPERYACHT also provides managers with key metrics, including nautical miles and sea hours sailed, to support operations management and budgeting. Importantly for management companies, the service also includes the option to bring your own data into the GNS Voyager FLEET INSIGHT data analytics platform – for example to make tracking of maintenance requirements easier.

For those that are looking for an environmentally-friendly navigation service, all packaging is printed on FSC-certified paper and is fully recyclable without any hidden plastics. Software is delivered on bamboo USBs. GNS also offers a recycling service on any paper charts it supplies – often passing them on to maritime colleges for crew training purposes.

24/7 Service – Voyager SUPERYACHT customers also get unlimited access to GNS’s 24/7/365 pro-quality service provided by GNS customer services teams located in GNS offices in Singapore and Athens.

Source: GNS