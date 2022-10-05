Sailcargo Inc.’S Cargo Ship Vega Up-Rigged

SAILCARGO INC. is pleased to announce the successful up-rigging of its new cargo ship VEGA. With months of incredible carpentry, rigging work and maintenance completed, VEGA’s new masts left the spar hall for the last time – and returned to their rightful place onboard the ship.

The purchase of the Swedish top-sail schooner VEGA earlier this year by SAILCARGO INC. marked an ambitious move to expand the business and deliver on it’s mission to ship cargo under sail sooner. This move was made possible with the support of business partner Café William, which has booked all of VEGA’s northbound voyages with it’s Free Trade coffee. The fleet expansion also aligns with the coZEV mission statement to decarbonise ocean shipping by 2040 and SAILCARGO INC. is excited to be one of the companies leading the way. To date – SAILCARGO INC. has raised over $5 million in investment in clean-shipping.

The replacement of the lowermasts and bowsprit was an unforeseen and significant obstacle, but means SAILCARGO INC. now has full confidence in the structural integrity and safety of VEGA, during her delivery across the Atlantic this year – and when she commences hauling cargo under sail between Colombia and the United States.

“We’re so excited to have overcome this challenge – we’re close to achieving our goal of shipping cargo under sail now. We’ve had so much support and encouragement from our investors and stakeholders throughout this process, we couldn’t have done it without them. VEGA will be the largest clean-shipping vessel on the water – and I can’t wait to see her in action.” Danielle Doggett – CEO and founder of SAILCARGO INC.

The SAILCARGO INC. crew in Harlingen is now finalizing the up-rigging, completing the cargo refit and preparing VEGA for her Atlantic crossing.

