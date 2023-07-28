Sailors’ Society launches appeal for hope

“They gave us hope”

When Stephania refused to celebrate her fourth birthday until her seafarer daddy returned home, global maritime welfare charity Sailors’ Society was there supporting her and her family.

Thousands of miles away, her father, Xanvier Braisvan, and his crewmates from the Heroic Idun, had been arrested and detained by Nigerian authorities – the charity’s Crisis Response Network was supporting them too.

This week, Sailors’ Society launched an appeal to support their work with seafarers and their families facing crises like these.

It took seven long months for Stephaniya to blow out birthday candles with her dad beside her. Throughout that time, and since, the dedicated crisis team has provided unwavering support.

“We went through a very difficult time,” Xanvier said. “I was devastated on my daughter’s birthday. She is very small, and I was upset that I missed her birthday. I am so happy that Sailors’ Society was there to support my family. They gave us hope.”

This is just one of the many seafarers and families around the world that Sailors’ Society’s CRN team is currently supporting.

CEO, Sara Baade, said: “Our Crisis Response Network has been running for seven years and is a free global service that provides 24/7 care and support to seafarers and their families following critical incidents like imprisonment, but also piracy, accidents and natural disasters.

“But, as a charity, we rely solely on much-needed funds from our supporters to do this work – and ensure our CRN team can always be there for seafarers in a crisis.”

For more information on the appeal or to donate, go to sailors-society.org/crisis-appeal.

Source: Sailors’ Society