Sailors’ Society Wellness at Sea – 21 Day Workout Challenge

Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are proud to be working in partnership with Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme, sharing helpful advice and resources over the coming weeks.

As many international organisations and governments continue to navigate travel lanes for various groups of people, seafarers remain one of those who are heavily affected when it comes to travel restrictions and crew changes. In stressful times, it is easy to succumb to circumstances that are beyond our control, but some mindfulness and discipline would go a long way especially when it comes to our physical wellbeing.

21 Day Workout Challenge

In this cycle, we would like to challenge you to a 21-day workout regimen. Where you stick to 3 moves a day, 3 sets each and breathe for 3 minutes after your workout. It is simple and does not require any equipment. Remember to stay hydrated.

Stay tuned to this space as more resources from both Standard Club and Sailors’ Society will be shared regularly.

Source: The Standard Club