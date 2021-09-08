Sailors’ Society Wellness at Sea – Calm the Storm
Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are proud to be working in partnership with Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme, sharing helpful advice and resources over a period of 27 weeks.
As this cycle delves further into social wellness – it is also useful to examine our own attitudes, perceptions, and frame of reference when dealing with others.
For example – What do you see when you look at someone?
It might be useful to take some time and mull over how we handle various challenges, small to big, on a day-to-day basis and how our management of those issues have an impact on our relationships with friends, families, and colleagues.
Perhaps for today we could focus on the question:
How do you handle conflict?
Here are some tips on how we can better manage our reactions and respond in a positive manner when faced with conflicts.
Source: The Standard Club