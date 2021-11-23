Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are proud to be working in partnership with Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme, sharing helpful advice and resources over a period of 27 weeks.

Sailors’ Society Wellness at Sea – Intellectual wellbeing: Piracy and seafarer preparedness

This cycle will be focused on raising intellectual wellness, discussing challenges that shore-based staff, seafarers and their families may experience, such as piracy and financial difficulty, and what are the measures to adopt when things go wrong.

This article shares resources on the issue that is piracy. Many seafarers are caught off guard in the face of piracy and in this case, a good defence must be prepared.

Safety4Sea has an article dedicated to this; protecting yourself before, during, and after a pirate attack.

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) has also worked closely with maritime organisations and academic institutions in releasing a more comprehensive guide to counter piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

Brett Hosking, Senior Claims Executive at Standard Club, zooms in on West-African maritime security and shares updates on new legislations as well as the latest industry developments in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, in a recent article published by Maritime Risk International.

The Club industry experts have published a number of articles containing advice on high risk areas, how to avoid pirate and armed robbery incidents, what to do if you find yourself in this situation and how the club can assist, shared in the links below.

Source: The Standard Club