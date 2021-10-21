Sailors’ Society Wellness at Sea – maintaining physical wellness

Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are proud to be working in partnership with Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme, sharing helpful advice and resources.

Physical wellbeing is made up of a combination of keeping physically active as well as our overall diet. It can help to, when able, avoid unhealthy foods that are high in sugar, salt, saturated and trans fats and eating good-sized portions without overindulging.

Junk food is high in calories and low in nutritional value, so should be consumed infrequently. Steamed food, grilled vegetables or Japanese sashimi are healthy alternatives.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, balance food intake with regular exercise. Have a listen to the podcast linked below where a personal trainer – nutrition coach gives tailored tips on keeping healthy at sea.

The comic in the attachment also reminds us on the ways we can care for our bodies through exercise and food choices while on board.

More resources from both Standard Club and Sailors’ Society will be shared regularly.

Source: The Standard Club