Sailors’ Society Wellness at Sea – spiritual wellness

Seafarer wellbeing has been a focal topic for Standard Club in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are proud to be working in partnership with Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme, sharing helpful advice and resources over a few months.

This cycle we will be exploring spiritual wellness and accompanying mindful practices that improves our quality of life.

Spiritual health revolves around an understanding of ourselves in relation to our surroundings and finding our place within it. One way or another, many of us attempt to find our purpose in life. The journey to self-discovery is unique to everyone and there is no one specific path to uncovering spirituality. Everyone’s experience of it will be different, but it typically involves living one’s life with balance and purpose.

Having a healthy sense of spiritual wellness is important as it is a psyche that grounds individuals in the face of trials and tribulations. A mindset that interprets life’s obstacles differently, giving one flexibility and agility in navigating problems as they arise. This attribute is also imperative in helping one form meaningful connections with people, work, and their environment at large.

Take 10 minutes out of your day and try a simple meditative exercise led by Johan Smith from Sailors’ Society.

Source: The Standard Club