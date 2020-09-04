SAJ: Japan shipbuilders’ steel usage may dip 20% in FY20

The Japanese shipbuilders expect their carbon steel consumption in fiscal 2020 (April 2020 – March 2021) to fall about 21% on year to 2.65 million tonnes in consideration of fewer new orders, according to the forecast released on September 1 by The Shipbuilders’ Association of Japan (SAJ).

The annual decline in the aspect will be the first drop in three years and the first year with the consumption below 3 million tonnes since 2002, basing on SAJ’s surveys among its members comprising 17 major shipbuilders across Japan or covering about 70-80% of steel consumption by the Japanese shipbuilding sector.

Source: My Steel