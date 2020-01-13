SAL adds further to its digitalization strategy and appoints spearhead

SAL Heavy Lift is taking further steps to strengthen and develop its digital landscape by creating a new executive function that focusses on Information Technology and Digitalization.

With the dawn of the new year, SAL is taking action to ensure its further growth strategy, by strengthening its efforts towards digitalization. SAL and owners Harren & Partner have appointed Claas Matthies, Managing Director, as the new group Chief Information Officer (CIO). He takes on the leadership of the group’s digital strategy combined with responsibility for Group Accounting and Merger & Acquisition activities.

“Digitalization of business processes is becoming an ever more competitive parameter and we see great potential in developing our digital landscape even further from today. As a modern and dynamic shipping group, information technology plays a vital role in our further growth and development. I am happy to see Claas taking on this challenge in combination with his other activities within Group accounting and our M&A activities,” states Dr. Martin Harren, CEO, SAL Heavy Lift.

This move aims to contribute to the increased profit growth and strategic development of SAL and Harren & Partner. Alongside this new position comes the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in the form of Mr. Soeren Bibow who joins SAL and Harren & Partner after a more than 20-year long career with leading German corporate banking institutions at which he oversaw shipping and maritime investments.

Dr. Martin Harren goes on to state: “We are extremely pleased to see Soeren joining our management team. His tremendous experience and wide-ranging connections to the international banking world, paired with deep knowledge about Corporate Finance and Controlling, underlines that Soeren will play a key role in developing and executing on our strategic growth targets.”

Soeren Bibow will take on the responsibility for the areas Financing, Treasury and Controlling and be part of the Group Executive Team.

“I look forward to being part of this highly experienced and motivated team and to take on the future challenges and the great work that lies ahead of us. I relish the task of continuing the successful development of SAL and Harren & Partner,” says Soeren Bibow.

The appointments were effective as of 6th January 2020.

Source: SAL Heavy Lift