Salalah Container Terminal registers 13% rise in cargo handling

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the Port of Salalah has registered a rise in freight handling as well as revenue in the first half (H1) of the year.

During H1, 2020, the Port of Salalah handled 2,199,000 TEUs compared to 1,941,000 TEU’s during the same period in 2019, which is an increase of 13 per cent.

Revenues from the CT also grew by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. The GCT handled 7,308,000 tonnes of cargo.

Despite the negative impact of COVID 19 which significantly affected global economy during Q2, as well as shipping industry and business at ports, the Port of Salalah has been working to achieve higher volumes and expand its logistic services to address the changing needs of local and international markets and mitigate the negative impact of COVID 19 on supply chain and logistics sector, enhancing its strategic location on international shipping lines and international navigation.

Abdulrahman bin Salim Al Hatmi, ASYAD Group Chief Executive Officer, stated that these positive results reflect the global pivotal role of the Port of Salalah as a transshipment hub and have mitigated the negative impact of COVID 19 on local markets and ensured the availability of goods.

He added that “the port management strives to maintain the same level of economic performance, as well as trade and navigation activities through expanding to new markets and enhancing connectivity with other regional and international markets.”

The Port of Salalah secured 3 additional shipping line calls during Q2, 2020 i.e the peak of the COVID19 situation. These services add increased connectivity to and from Salalah, enabling the local trade access to some key regional markets.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has added a call to Salalah on its premium Himalaya Express which provides additional direct connectivity to North Europe, while the JJS service of Global Feeder Shipping has enhanced connectivity to ports in the Red Sea like Djibouti, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Global Resources and Shipping , a niche operator, has also commenced a regular service into Yemen with plans to expand to other ports where traditional shipping lines cannot serve.

Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah commented “The new situation due to COVID-19 provides opportunities to enhance Salalah’ s overall value proposition to both the shipping lines and supply chain providers. We are working closely with our partners to not only provide new services via Salalah but also develop innovative solutions which adds to the flexibility of the port and resilience of the supply chain during this time of global changes. We are delighted to see the acceptance of these concepts which validates a need for new solutions. The port is committed to continue exploring new opportunities which will enhance the regional connectivity and support local trade and the Port’s active contribution to Oman’s 2040 vision of economic diversification strategy.”

Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal.

Source: Times Of Oman